Pune District Celebrates Republic Day With Patriotic Fervour (PHOTOS)

Pune District Celebrates Republic Day With Patriotic Fervor (PHOTOS)

Pune District celebrated Republic Day with patriotic fervor, featuring flag hoisting, parades, and tricolour illuminations. Housing societies and schools actively participated, contributing to the festive spirit and fostering a sense of unity and pride.

In Pune, the city civic body celebrated the occasion at the Municipal Headquarters, where Commissioner and Administrator Vikram Kumar hoisted the flag.

Meanwhile, in the Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC), the celebration took place at the Municipal Headquarters, with Commissioner and Administrator Shekhar Singh raising the flag. MLC Uma Khapare, Additional Commissioner Pradip Jambhale Patil, Vijaykumar Khorate, and Ulhas Jagtap, along with other officers, employees, and citizens, graced the event with their presence.

Pune Railway Division marked Republic Day with great enthusiasm at various stations and offices. The main event at Pune Railway Sports Ground featured the hoisting of the national flag by DRM Indu Dubey, accompanied by an impressive joint inspection of the parade.

Deputy Chief Minister and Pune Guardian Minister, Ajit Pawar, emphasised comprehensive development through infrastructure facilities as the resolution for the district during the ceremony marking India's 75th Republic Day at the Police Drill Ground.

"The focus is on promoting development in various sectors, including agriculture, industry, trade, employment, tourism, education, and health in the Pune district," he added.

Pawar highlighted that the Pune district is rapidly urbanising, with significant development initiatives such as roads, metro lines, and railway lines. The Khopoli to Khandala missing link work is in its final stage, and various projects for proper traffic planning in the city have commenced. He appealed to citizens to cooperate with these efforts.

Pawar emphasised Pune's status as the educational and cultural capital, noting substantial funds allocated for the development of forts, historical sites, Ashtavinayaks, pilgrimage spots, national monuments, etc. He mentioned plans for an inspiring memorial at Bhide Wada, showcasing the work of Savitribai Phule and Jyotirao Phule.

"Various government schemes are effectively implemented for district development, including financial benefits for farmers through Pradhan Mantri Shetkari Samman Nidhi Yojana. The 'Namo Shetkari Mahasanman Yojana' launched by the state government will provide an annual benefit of ₹12,000 to farmer families. The Mukhyamantri Solar Krishi Vahini Yojana, aimed at providing daytime electricity to farmers, is a priority. The focus is on developing power substations and channels. We also have presented the annual budget of ₹948 crore for the general district annual plan submitted to the state committee, along with an additional demand of ₹400 crore," he added.

He also acknowledged Pune district's top performance at the national level in Swachh Survekshan 2023 under Swachh Bharat Abhiyan for the second consecutive time, expressing pride in this achievement. He urged residents to maintain cleanliness in the city and district. Emphasising the crucial role of every citizen in the state's progress, Pawar called for active participation in the future.