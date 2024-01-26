Pune: Ajit Pawar Reacts To Son Parth Pawar's Meeting With Gajanan Marne; Here's What He Said

Pune: Ajit Pawar Reacts To Parth Pawar's Meeting With Gajanan Marne; Here's What He Said |

In a recent turn of events, Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar on Friday addressed the public outcry over his son Parth Pawar's meeting with notorious gangster Gajanan Marne.

Expressing his intent to discuss the matter with Parth, Ajit Pawar said that he aims to prevent such incidents from recurring. Pawar revealed that individuals accompanying his son led him to the gangster's house, and he plans to take up the issue for further discussion.

Pawar, drawing from his own experience, admitted to a similar mistake in the past. He asserted that immediate action was taken, with the expulsion of the involved individual from the party the day he became aware of the situation. Pawar emphasised that occurrences like these should not happen and expressed his disappointment over the recent turn of events.

Controversial Visit

The controversial meeting comes amid heightened political tensions, especially following the recent uproar over the Bharatiya Janata Party's alleged connections to a suspect in the Sharad Mohol murder case. Parth Pawar, the son of Ajit Pawar, visited the residence of Gajanan Marne, accompanied by Marne's wife, Jayashree Marne, a former corporator.

Gajanan Marne, once associated with the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), faced expulsion due to widespread criticism. Known for multiple criminal cases, including serious offenses like murder, Marne's recent association with Parth Pawar has reignited political discussions in the lead-up to the Lok Sabha elections.

The visit, attended by NCP members, including city president Deepak Mankar, has become a focal point of discussion within political circles and among the public.

NCP's Pune Working President, Pradip Deshmukh, commented on the visit, but the details of the discussion remain unclear. He mentioned that the NCP has organised a public outreach programme, involving meetings with key individuals in the constituency. As part of this initiative, Parth Pawar also held meetings with dignitaries in the Khadakwasla constituency, he said.