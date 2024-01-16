Pune: AAP Slams BJP For 'Association With Criminals' After Arrest Of Vitthal Shelar In Sharad Mohol Murder Case

BJP-Affiliated Goon, Vitthal Shelar (In circle), Arrested In Sharad Mohol Murder Case Alongside Ramdas Marne And 4 Others |

A day after the Pune Crime Branch arrested several individuals, including Vitthal Shelar, in the Sharad Mohol murder case, AAP spokesperson Mukund Kirdat accused the BJP of harbouring criminals in politics on Tuesday.

The police have arrested Vitthal Shelar, Ramdas Marne, and Mohan Panghare along with three others. Shelar used to run his own gang and gained attention when he joined the BJP in 2017 at a function in Maval in the presence of the late MLA Girish Bapat.

Days after Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis dismissed claims of a gang war in Pune following the daylight murder of gangster Sharad Mohol, the prime suspect and five others, including Vitthal Shelar and Ramdas Marne from the rival gang, have been arrested in connection with the Sharad Mohol murder case, currently under investigation by the Pune Crime Branch.

Vitthal Shelar's BJP link

Vitthal Shelar from Urwade village in Mulshi tehsil was booked for murder, attempt to murder, kidnapping, and extortion. He was booked under MCOCA in 2014 but was released on bail in 2017.

Shelar was given charge of Mulshi, Maval, and Bhor tehsils in Pune.

Bapat later said that he was not aware of the criminal history of Shelar and his party would take action.

Not just Shelar, Mohol's wife has also recently joined the BJP in the presence of then guardian minister Chadrakant Patil and former mayor Murlidhar Mohol.

What is the link between BJP and gangsters in Pune? Kirdat

Kirdat questioned why the BJP is providing a safe haven for notorious gangsters in Pune, expressing concern over the impact on the middle-class, educated voters in the Kothrud constituency.

"Gangster Sharad Mohol was murdered; his wife is a BJP office bearer. Now, accused Vitthal Shelar is the youth wing president. Fadnavis should explain why they support antisocial elements. What is the link between BJP and gangsters in Pune?" Kirdat asked.

Mohol, a history-sheeter with cases of kidnapping, attempt to murder, and murder registered against his name, was shot at by three persons near his house in Sutardara in the Kothrud area on January 5. He died hours later in a hospital from bullet wounds in the chest and shoulder.

Mohol (40) rose to fame after he and his aide were accused of the murder of suspected Indian Mujahideen operative Mohammad Qateel Siddiqui inside Yerawada jail here. He was later acquitted in the case.

As per police, Mohol, who hailed from Mutha village in Mulshi tehsil, was associated with history-sheeter Sandip Mohol, who was killed by the rival Kishor Marne gang in 2006.

Sharad Mohol took over the reins of the Mohol gang and avenged the murder of Sandip by killing Kishor Marne in October 2010.