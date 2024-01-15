Pune: Who Is Vitthal Shelar? The BJP-Affiliated Goon Arrested In Sharad Mohol Murder Case Alongside Ramdas Marne And 4 Others

Pune: BJP-Affiliated Goon, Vitthal Shelar (In circle), Arrested In Sharad Mohol Murder Case Alongside Ramdas Marne And 4 Others |

Days after Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis dismissed claims of a gang war in Pune following the daylight murder of gangster Sharad Mohol, the prime suspect and five others, including Vitthal Shelar and Ramdas Marne from the rival gang, have been arrested in connection with the Sharad Mohol murder case, currently under investigation by the Pune crime branch.

BJP connection of Shelar

It should be noted that in 2017, Shelar was appointed as the party’s youth wing president by then Guardian minister Girish Bapat and then party district president Bala Bhegde.

Vitthal Shelar from Urwade village in Mulshi tehsil, was booked for murder, attempt to murder, kidnapping and extortion. He was booked under MCOCA in 2014 but was released on bail in 2017.

Shelar was given the charge of Mulshi, Maval and Bhor tehsils in Pune.

Bapat had later said that he was not aware of the criminal history of Shelar and his party would take the action.

Not just Shelar, Mohol's wife has also recently joined the BJP in the presence of then guardian minister Chadrakant Patil and former mayor Murlidhar Mohol.

Acting on specific information, a team from Panvel City Police apprehended the individuals on the Panvel highway and outside a dance bar in Vashi, Navi Mumbai. The six accused were subsequently handed over to the Pune crime branch. The total number of arrests in the case now stands at 14.