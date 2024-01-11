Planchet In Sharad Mohol Murder Case? Pune Crime Branch Refutes Allegations Of Defence Lawyer | Video Screengrab

In the ongoing Sharad Mohol murder case, the Pune Crime Branch firmly refutes the defence lawyer's allegations of resorting to planchet during the investigation.

Defence Lawyer has claimed that the cops used planchet, a method believed to summon spirits, for leads in the case. However, allegations against the police by defence lawyers were rejected by the public prosecutor Adv Neelima Ethape-Yadav.

This marks the second instance of such superstitious claims against the city's police. Earlier, the then-police commissioner faced similar accusations related to the Dabholkar murder case, after he was reportedly transfered.

Contradictory statements emerged, with the late RR Patil stating the lack of evidence for planchet use, while former deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar claimed the commissioner's transfer was linked to such practices. A probe ordered by Patil in 2014 did not substantiate these allegations.

Two more held in case

Meanwhile, in a significant development related to the murder case, the Crime Branch arrested Dhananjay Maruti Vatkar and Satish Sanjay Shedge for supplying pistols to the accused. Investigation revealed the accused practiced shooting at various locations in Mulshi taluka. Vatkar and Shedge were identified as the suppliers, leading to their apprehension.

Several arrests were made in connection with the murder case, including Sahil Polekar, the alleged mastermind. The investigating officers seek an additional Section 120 B (Conspiracy) against the accused. The accused's shooting practice locations are yet to be determined. The police aim to trace contacts through a SIM card provided to the accused and locate the rickshaw puller aiding their escape.

As the accused and witnesses are set for face-to-face interrogation, Assistant Commissioner of Crime Branch Sunil Tambe urged the court for an extended police custody. Government Advocate Adv Neelima Ethape-Yadav and counsel Adv Gopal Bhosle sought an extension for the accused.

The police custody accused except the two lawyers, who were also arrested in the case, ended on Wednesday, after which they were presented in court.

Defense lawyer Adv Ketan Kadam advocated for the accused, challenging the necessity of police custody for technical investigations. After weighing both arguments, the court ordered a seven-day extension of police custody for the accused.