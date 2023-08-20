Pune: MANS Launches Jansanvad Yatra in Commemoration of Dr Narendra Dabholkar |

On the occasion of Dr Narendra Dabholkar's 10th death anniversary, the Maharashtra Andhashraddha Nirmoolan Samiti (MANS) launched the Jansanvad Yatra on Sunday. This yatra aims to raise awareness about the Anti-Superstition and Black Magic Act and the Maharashtra Protection of People from Social Boycott Act. Retired Maharashtra Director General of Police, Ashok Dhiware, flagged off the Yatra on Vitthal Ramji Shinde bridge in Pune, precisely where Dr. Narendra Dabholkarwas shot while he was on morning walk.

The Yatra is set to traverse Maharashtra, spreading awareness of these critical legislations.

Notable activists participating in the yatra include Nandini Jadhav, Prashant Potdar, and Bhagwan Randive, who will engage in extensive outreach efforts. Distinguished MANS activists, Dr Hamid Dabholkar, Mukta Dabholkar, Shripal Lalvani, Deepak Girme, Arvind Pakhale, Milind Deshmukh, and Anil Velhal, along with numerous Annis supporters, were present during the event.

Leading up to the 10th anniversary of Dr. Dabholkar's death anniversary, several programs were organized in the city. Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU), in collaboration with MANS and the University Student Struggle Action Committee, unveiled a collection of 12 books authored by the eminent social reformer. These books delve into various aspects of social reform and progress.

Discussion held on Anti-Superstition and Social Boycott Act

Discussion forums were also organized to shed light on the two significant legislations that Dr. Dabholkar passionately advocated for: the Anti-Superstition and Black Magic Act and the Maharashtra Protection of People from Social Boycott Act. These discussions aimed to educate the public on these crucial laws and their implications.

Additionally, an exhibition at Balgandharva Rang Mandir showcased the work of MANS member Nandini Jadhav in liberating women from the practice of growing dreadlocks or 'jata.' The exhibition included news coverage and photographs from various instances where this important work was carried out.

Dr. Narendra Dabholkar, a staunch opponent of superstitious beliefs, tragically lost his life when he was fatally shot by two assailants on a motorcycle during his morning walk in Pune on August 20, 2013. His legacy lives on through the continued efforts of organizations like MANS and their commitment to social reform.

