Exciting Developments for Train Travellers in Pune: CR's Advanced Automatic Signalling System Nears Completion | File pic

Pune: Exciting news awaits train travelers! The Central Railway in Pune is engaged in an exceptionally innovative project to enhance the efficiency and safety of train operations. They are implementing an ingenious system designed to control trains automatically, eliminating the need for human intervention. This groundbreaking advancement is referred to as the "automatic signalling system."

The most captivating aspect?

This project is nearing completion! In a mere three months, trains operating along the Pune-Lonavala route, spanning approximately 60 kilometers, will commence utilising this state-of-the-art system. Presently, over 44 kilometres of the track extending from Lonavala to Chinchwad are already benefiting from the functionality of this system. And here's the exciting part—another segment of track, encompassing around 10 kilometers, is set to embrace this cutting-edge system on August 20.

This remarkable initiative has been set into motion with the objective of enhancing railway services. The aim is to ensure punctuality of trains and the safety of passengers during their journeys. The forthcoming work on August 20 will focus on the Pune area, targeting the implementation of this system over a stretch of approximately 10 kilometers between Khadki and Chinchwad. Due to these endeavors, it's possible that certain trains might experience delays or disruptions.

However, that's not the end of it! The railway administration has ambitious plans to extend this new system to the remaining section of the track, spanning approximately 6 kilometers from Khadki to Pune, within the upcoming three months. Upon the successful completion of this phase, the entire 60-kilometer route will boast the integration of this intelligent system.

