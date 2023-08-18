CR's Panvel Station to Undergo 45-Day Midnight Block for Dedicated Freight Corridor Construction; Check Details | File pic

The Central Railway has decided to take four-hour block in the midnight daily for the laying down of two tracks for dedicated freight corridor at Panvel Station. This block will last for approximately 45 days.

Trains to be affected due to the block

During this block period, the last Panvel local from CSMT departing at 00.40 am will be short-terminated at Vashi. As a result, services between Sanpada, Juinagar, Nerul, Seawood Darave, Belapur, Kharghar, Manasarovar, Khandeshwar, and Panvel stations will not be available. Additionally, the Panvel - CSMT up suburban local departing Panvel at 4.03 am will originate from Vashi at 04.33 am, and another Panvel - CSMT up suburban local departing Panvel at 4.27 am will also originate from Vashi at 04.57 am instead of Panvel.

Furthermore, the last local for Panvel from CSMT with a departure time of 00.13 midnight will now arrive at Panvel at 01.33 am. The first local from Panvel to CSMT will depart at 04.49 am and arrive at CSMT at 06.08 am.

In the direction from CSMT to Panvel, the CSMT - Panvel down local departing CSMT at 00.24 am will be also short-terminated at Vashi, arriving at Vashi at 01.13 am. Similarly, the CSMT - Panvel down suburban local departing CSMT at 00.40 am will be short-terminated at Vashi, with an arrival time at Vashi of 01.29 am. On the return direction, the Panvel - CSMT up local departing Panvel at 4.03 am will originate from Vashi at 04.33 am, and the Panvel - CSMT up local departing Panvel at 4.27 am will originate from Vashi at 04.57 am instead of Panvel.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)