 CR's Panvel Station to Undergo 45-Day Midnight Block for Dedicated Freight Corridor Construction; Check Details
CR's Panvel Station to Undergo 45-Day Midnight Block for Dedicated Freight Corridor Construction; Check Details

Check details of the trains to be affected

Kamal MishraUpdated: Friday, August 18, 2023, 06:07 PM IST
CR's Panvel Station to Undergo 45-Day Midnight Block for Dedicated Freight Corridor Construction

The Central Railway has decided to take four-hour block in the midnight daily for the laying down of two tracks for dedicated freight corridor at Panvel Station. This block will last for approximately 45 days.

Thane Station to Undergo Special Traffic & Power Block for New Foot Over Bridge Installation; Check...
Trains to be affected due to the block

During this block period, the last Panvel local from CSMT departing at 00.40 am will be short-terminated at Vashi. As a result, services between Sanpada, Juinagar, Nerul, Seawood Darave, Belapur, Kharghar, Manasarovar, Khandeshwar, and Panvel stations will not be available. Additionally, the Panvel - CSMT up suburban local departing Panvel at 4.03 am will originate from Vashi at 04.33 am, and another Panvel - CSMT up suburban local departing Panvel at 4.27 am will also originate from Vashi at 04.57 am instead of Panvel.

Furthermore, the last local for Panvel from CSMT with a departure time of 00.13 midnight will now arrive at Panvel at 01.33 am. The first local from Panvel to CSMT will depart at 04.49 am and arrive at CSMT at 06.08 am.

In the direction from CSMT to Panvel, the CSMT - Panvel down local departing CSMT at 00.24 am will be also short-terminated at Vashi, arriving at Vashi at 01.13 am. Similarly, the CSMT - Panvel down suburban local departing CSMT at 00.40 am will be short-terminated at Vashi, with an arrival time at Vashi of 01.29 am. On the return direction, the Panvel - CSMT up local departing Panvel at 4.03 am will originate from Vashi at 04.33 am, and the Panvel - CSMT up local departing Panvel at 4.27 am will originate from Vashi at 04.57 am instead of Panvel.

Mumbai News: Rail Block For Nahur-Mulund ROB Girder Launch
