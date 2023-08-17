Mumbai News: Rail Block For Nahur-Mulund ROB Girder Launch | File pic

Mumbai: The Central Railway (CR) has announced a planned traffic and power block to facilitate the launch of two girders of the under-construction Road Over Bridge (RoB) between Nahur and Mulund. This phase of the project aims to widen the existing RoB to accommodate the increasing road vehicle traffic.

The traffic and power block is scheduled to take place during the midnight hours of Saturday and Sunday, lasting from 1:20am to 4:20am. During this period, all six lines, including the 5th and 6th lines, as well as up and down fast and slow lines between Mulund and Vikhroli, will be affected by the block. This operation involves the use of the winch and pulley method for the precise and safe launching of the girders.

Suburban train services to be affected

As a result of this necessary construction activity, suburban train services will be temporarily cancelled. The last local train departing towards Kalyan before the block will be the Karjat local at 12:24am. Similarly, the first local train departing towards CSMT after the block will leave Kalyan at 3:58 am.

In response to the growing vehicular traffic, authorities have embarked on a comprehensive project to enhance the capacity of the existing RoB flyover. The current structure, deemed insufficient to cater to the increasing road vehicle flow, is set to undergo a strategic expansion in two phases.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)