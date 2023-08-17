Mumbai News: 553 KG Drugs Worth ₹46 Cr Seized In City

Mumbai Police | File Photo

Mumbai: Mumbai Police seized more than 553 kilos of contraband from January to July and arrested 1,161 people allegedly involved in 975 cases of drug possession in the city, according to latest data. Total value of the seized contraband was a whopping Rs 46.28 crore. The police data revealed that ganja was the most seized contraband in the city.

The police seized 509 kilogrammes of the drug during the said period. According to the statistics, from January till July, the police registered 22 cases related to seizure of heroin, arrested 25 people in heroin-related cases and seized 1.3 kilos of the drug valued at Rs3.2 crore.

The police registered 18 cases related to seizure of charas, arrested 27 people in charas-related cases and seized 8.5 kilos of the drug valued at Rs1.82 crore. They registered 635 cases related to seizure of ganja, arrested 685 people in ganja-related cases and seized 509 kilos of the drug valued at Rs1.89 crore. Speaking about the seizures of high-end drugs in Mumbai, a senior police officer said: “The police have registered five cases related to cocaine seizure, arrested seven people in cocaine-related cases and seized 200 grams of cocaine valued at Rs49.68 lakh.

The police have registered 246 cases related to seizure of mephedrone or MD, arrested 338 people in MD-related cases and seized 18.1 kilos of MD valued at Rs28.42 crore.” The police also registered 32 cases related to prohibited cough syrups, arrested 54 people in these cases and seized 1,032.4 litres of cough syrup valued at Rs60.62 lakh. A police officer said that efforts were being taken to strengthen the intelligence network to get more information about peddlers, suppliers and consumers and monitoring of the internet is also being done to trace any drug deals on the darknet.

Read Also Mumbai News: NCB Nabs Fugitive Drug Peddler After 11 Years

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)