 Mumbai News: NCB Nabs Fugitive Drug Peddler After 11 Years
Mumbai News: NCB Nabs Fugitive Drug Peddler After 11 Years

The fugitive was identified as Veer Bahadur Singh, who had been hiding in Uttar Pradesh.

Somendra SharmaUpdated: Tuesday, August 15, 2023, 11:51 AM IST
Mumbai News: NCB Nabs Fugitive Drug Peddler After 11 Years | Representative pic

Mumbai: The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), Mumbai, on Sunday succeeded in arresting an accused in a drugs case eleven years after he jumped bail. The fugitive was identified as Veer Bahadur Singh, who had been hiding in Uttar Pradesh. Notably, he managed to covertly open a garment factory in Mumbai.

According to the NCB sources, a racket was busted on June 08, 2009, and 25 kg of methamphetamine was seized. A vehicle carrying three accused and the consignment had arrived from Punjab. Their arrest led the cops to three Mumbai-based receivers. Singh worked as one of the carriers of the consignment.

