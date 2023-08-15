Mumbai News: NCB Nabs Fugitive Drug Peddler After 11 Years | Representative pic

Mumbai: The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), Mumbai, on Sunday succeeded in arresting an accused in a drugs case eleven years after he jumped bail. The fugitive was identified as Veer Bahadur Singh, who had been hiding in Uttar Pradesh. Notably, he managed to covertly open a garment factory in Mumbai.

According to the NCB sources, a racket was busted on June 08, 2009, and 25 kg of methamphetamine was seized. A vehicle carrying three accused and the consignment had arrived from Punjab. Their arrest led the cops to three Mumbai-based receivers. Singh worked as one of the carriers of the consignment.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)