Mumbai: NCB Busts Dark Net Based Drug Racket, Nabs Nigerian Trafficker, Seizes MDMA Worth ₹1 Cr

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) Mumbai has busted a Dark net based drug trafficking syndicate and have seized 996 gms (approx 2000 tablets) MDMA worth ₹1 crore and arrested one Nigerian national for his alleged involvement in the case.

According to NCB Mumbai Zonal Director Amit Ghawate, in pursuance of intensive operational activity and active intelligence, NCB team seized a total of about 2,000 tablets weighing 996 gms MDMA from a parcel consignment from Foreign Post Office (FPO), Mumbai.

African syndicate ordered drugs from Netherlands

"Initial information was gathered wherein a African syndicate was involved in procurement of narcotic drug ordered through dark net. Accordingly, the various intelligence sources were geared up along with technical surveillance. Soon, it was learnt that a consignment of drugs has been ordered from Netherlands through parcel mode concealed in tin cans," said an NCB official.

He added, "Accordingly, strict alert was maintained at various drop points. On June 20, an alert was generated from the FPO about contents of a parcel which when opened, a total of about 2,000 tablets of pink, yellow & green colour were noticed. When checked, it was found to be MDMA which weighed a total of 996 gms."

An investigation was launched to trace the receiver and on Monday, the receiver, a Nigerian named John Sunday was identified at Nallasopara. Soon, a team of officers laid a trap and after confirmation of his presence in the location, he was intercepted. During house search, a fake Indian passport was recovered.

Drug peddler planned to distribute drugs across India

"During questioning, John confessed that the drug was procured by him for further distribution in Delhi, Mumbai, Goa and other cities. He also stated that in view of ongoing strict vigil, he had planned to procure the drugs in parts which would have been distributed among the illicit drug circuit in the onset of festive season. The Indian passport seized from his possession was deliberately forged by him to book parcel," the official said.

The seized drug was procured from Dark net based illegal drug market for which payment was allegedly made through cryptocurrency. He was in contact with few key associates and handlers based in foreign countries. It was also learnt that John was booked previously by NCB-Mumbai in 2021 and was presently out on bail. His local associates with pan-India linkages are being investigated, officials said.