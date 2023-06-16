Mumbai News: Malvani Police Nab Nigerian National For Possessing Drugs Worth ₹5 Lakhs | Representative Image

Mumbai: The Malvani police have registered an FIR against an accused for allegedly possessing drugs worth Rs 5 Lakhs, and they have arrested the accused. According to the police, they had received a tip-off from reliable sources that a foreign national alleged accused would be near Jankalyan Nagar, Malvani and hence they subsequently raided the area; the accused is a Nigerian national named Gabriel Ozoemena (40).

The alleged accused Ozoemena was acting weird and he did not give any satisfactory answers, he allegedly tried to run away but the police caught him. He had no choice but to confess. He told the cops that he arrived in India with the motive to sell drugs.

Cops seize Ecstacy pills and LSD papers

The police then investigated him and found some yellow and green colored pills in a small plastic bag in Ozemena’s pocket. Ozoemena then confessed that the pills were MDMA (Ecstasy) pills, he also said that he used to procure and sell drugs in the nearby areas. The police also found LSD dot papers from the accused.

He possessed nearly 20 Ecstacy pills and 5 sheets worth Rs 5 lakhs at the time of arrest. A case has been registered against Gabriel Ozemena (40) under the NDPS Act.