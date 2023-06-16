Drug Trafficking Route Shifts to Delhi after Arrest of Dawood Narcotics Syndicate Operative | FPJ

After the recent arrest of Aliasgar Shirazi, a prominent drug trafficker associated with the notorious Dawood narcotics syndicate, by the Mumbai Police Anti Extortion Cell, a shift in the drug trafficking route has been observed. The syndicate has now started routing drug consignments to Delhi for further distribution within India.

In a significant development, the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) has successfully seized 1972 grams of Cocaine at the New Courier Terminal in Delhi airport. The street value of the seized cocaine is estimated to be a staggering Rs 26.5 crores. The consignment, which originated from Sao Paulo, Brazil, was intercepted by the DRI officials during routine inspection procedures.

Contraband skillfully concealed inside thermocol balls

What makes this seizure particularly notable is the unique modus operandi employed by the smugglers. The contraband was skillfully concealed inside thermocol balls, commonly used to cushion delicate glassware. This ingenious tactic allowed the drug traffickers to evade detection and transportation scrutiny. The discovery of this concealment method sheds light on the sophistication and adaptability of the drug syndicate's operations.

Investigations by the DRI indicate the involvement of an organised drug syndicate that specialises in smuggling narcotics from Latin America to India. Additionally, the DRI has uncovered that apart from cocaine, other drugs such as Ketamine and banned prescription drugs are being exported to Europe and the United States through courier services.

The DRI is intensifying its efforts to identify all individuals and entities involved in the drug trafficking operations, both domestically and internationally. The agency aims to disrupt the supply chains of narcotics, prevent the spread of drugs in Indian cities, and cooperate with international counterparts to combat transnational drug syndicates.