FPJ Exclusive: Dawood drug syndicate has links to terrorists groups like Boko Haram, ISIS; Aliasgar Shirazi was on DEA & FBI's radar

Aliasgar Shirazi |

Aliasgar Shirazi, an alleged narcotics trafficker associated with the Dawood Ibrahim drug syndicate, was apprehended following an arrest. Multiple intelligence reports from the US Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) and the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) have implicated Shirazi in illicit drug export activities to the United States and Syria, as well as their distribution to terrorist organisations such as Boko Haram and ISIS. The Indian authorities were provided with an intelligence report that highlights Shirazi's involvement in the unlawful trafficking and distribution of opioids, including hydrocodone, oxycodone, and fentanyl, in addition to ketamine and ephedrine drugs. These illegal substances were transported through courier and logistics companies associated with Shirazi.

DEA arrested eight Indian-Americans in 2019

In September 2019, the US Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) made a significant arrest involving eight individuals of Indian-American descent. This operation was the result of a year-long surveillance effort targeting suspicious courier and cargo parcels traced back to two Mumbai-based courier companies.

According to the Justice Department, the narcotic distribution syndicate was primarily based in a warehouse located in Queens, one of the boroughs of New York City. Their modus operandi involved repackaging the pills and utilizing mail services to distribute them to customers across the United States. During the investigation, anti-drug agents were able to seize daily ledgers that meticulously documented customer information, including names, addresses, pill sizes, and quantities ordered. These records were meticulously maintained within the Queens warehouse.

Eight accused of importing opioid pills from india

The US federal court in Brooklyn has filed charges against the eight individuals who were arrested, accusing them of importing millions of misbranded opioid pills into the United States from India. These pills were intended for distribution within the US using both mail services and commercial couriers. The accused individuals have been identified as Ezhil Sezhian Kamaldoss (46), Mukul Chugh (24), Gulab Gulab (45), Deepak Manchanda (43), Parthiban Narayanasamy (58), Baljeet Singh (29), Harpreet Singh (28), and Vikas M Verma (45). The charges brought against them include drug trafficking and money laundering.

The US Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) had requested India to take necessary action against the courier and logistics companies in Mumbai suspected of trafficking opioids to terror networks. These courier companies were believed to have connections with Aliasgar Shirazi.

In September 2020, the Mumbai Police Property Cell uncovered another case involving a courier company engaged in drug trafficking to the United States. Aamir Rafai (25) and Inayatali Mohammad (32), both residents of Dongri, were arrested with 250 ecstasy tablets. Mohammad, who was employed by a courier company linked to Aliasgar Shirazi, was involved in trafficking narcotics through cargo consignments destined for the US.

Tramadol shipping to Libya from India

According to the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) attaché for South Asia, the India Country Office, Libya has emerged as a significant hub for tramadol trafficking. The report highlights that the majority of these tramadol shipments originated from India, utilising commercial shipping containers.

Furthermore, the intelligence report reveals that Indian tramadol networks have connections to ISIS and Boko Haram. Instances of tramadol seizures from India bound for Islamic State territories have been documented. In one such case, around 37 million tramadol pills with a value of $75 million were intercepted in Italy while en route to Misrata and Tobruk in Libya. The report states that ISIS had acquired these pills for resale, utilizing a familiar route that originated from India and passed through Southeast Asia.