 Watch: Drug trafficker Aliasgar Shirazi produced in court as Mumbai Anti-Extortion cell seeks further custody
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiWatch: Drug trafficker Aliasgar Shirazi produced in court as Mumbai Anti-Extortion cell seeks further custody

Watch: Drug trafficker Aliasgar Shirazi produced in court as Mumbai Anti-Extortion cell seeks further custody

Aliasgar Shirazi, the head of Dawood Ibrahim's drug empire, was arrested by Mumbai Police last month while he was trying to flee to Dubai.

Dharmesh ThakkarUpdated: Thursday, June 01, 2023, 07:35 PM IST
article-image
Aliasgar Shirazi |

Drug trafficker Aliasgar Shirazi was produced in court by Mumbai Police Anti Extortion Cell on Thursday to seek further custody to interrogate him on the international drug syndicate linked to gangster Dawood Ibrahim and narco-terrorism.

Shirazi, the head of Dawood's drug empire, was arrested by Mumbai Police last month while he was trying to flee to Dubai.

He was wanted in several cases of drug manufacture, production, trafficking, and distribution.

Who is Aliasgar Shirazi?

Shirazi was the founder and Managing Director of Falisha Technoworld, which invested ₹30 crores in Hustlers Hospitality to operate cloud kitchen startups. An in-depth investigation by The Free Press Journal revealed an intricate web of front companies set up to channel profits of the narco trade into legitimate business for money laundering.

Read Also
Drugs to cloud kitchen: Police tracing trail of Ali Asgar’s profits
article-image

He operated Falisha Venture Capital to invest in new startups and Pan Liner Freight Forwarders for narcotics trafficking in international courier parcels. "Falisha Group is a front for money laundering and drug distribution," alleged senior crime branch officials.

Shirazi laundered money through cloud kitchen startups

Shirazi had made significant investments in cloud kitchen startups with the intention of utilising online food delivery platforms for drug distribution.

Senior crime branch officials explained the modus operandi of the narcotics network, stating, "Drug peddlers were provided with specific codes to place online food orders from 15 different brands operating within the same cloud kitchen. This method allowed them to have their preferred drugs delivered by online food aggregators, thus evading detection. The street peddlers then distributed the drugs to retail consumers."

Read Also
FPJ Exclusive: Head of Dawood's Drug Empire arrested; Sold Drugs through Food Delivery Agents
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mira-Bhayandar: Billboard owners defy May 31 deadline to submit structural audit report

Mira-Bhayandar: Billboard owners defy May 31 deadline to submit structural audit report

Watch: Drug trafficker Aliasgar Shirazi produced in court as Mumbai Anti-Extortion cell seeks...

Watch: Drug trafficker Aliasgar Shirazi produced in court as Mumbai Anti-Extortion cell seeks...

Central Railway achieves remarkable progress in local trains' punctuality and freight loading, sets...

Central Railway achieves remarkable progress in local trains' punctuality and freight loading, sets...

Contemporary jazz and carnatic classical music to converge onstage for concert in memory of U...

Contemporary jazz and carnatic classical music to converge onstage for concert in memory of U...

Mumbai: Deccan Queen completes 93 years of service; daily commuters and railway staff celebrate at...

Mumbai: Deccan Queen completes 93 years of service; daily commuters and railway staff celebrate at...