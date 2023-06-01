Watch: Drug trafficker Aliasgar Shirazi produced in court as Mumbai Anti-Extortion cell seeks further custody

Aliasgar Shirazi |

Drug trafficker Aliasgar Shirazi was produced in court by Mumbai Police Anti Extortion Cell on Thursday to seek further custody to interrogate him on the international drug syndicate linked to gangster Dawood Ibrahim and narco-terrorism.

Shirazi, the head of Dawood's drug empire, was arrested by Mumbai Police last month while he was trying to flee to Dubai.

He was wanted in several cases of drug manufacture, production, trafficking, and distribution.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Who is Aliasgar Shirazi?

Shirazi was the founder and Managing Director of Falisha Technoworld, which invested ₹30 crores in Hustlers Hospitality to operate cloud kitchen startups. An in-depth investigation by The Free Press Journal revealed an intricate web of front companies set up to channel profits of the narco trade into legitimate business for money laundering.

He operated Falisha Venture Capital to invest in new startups and Pan Liner Freight Forwarders for narcotics trafficking in international courier parcels. "Falisha Group is a front for money laundering and drug distribution," alleged senior crime branch officials.

Shirazi laundered money through cloud kitchen startups

Shirazi had made significant investments in cloud kitchen startups with the intention of utilising online food delivery platforms for drug distribution.

Senior crime branch officials explained the modus operandi of the narcotics network, stating, "Drug peddlers were provided with specific codes to place online food orders from 15 different brands operating within the same cloud kitchen. This method allowed them to have their preferred drugs delivered by online food aggregators, thus evading detection. The street peddlers then distributed the drugs to retail consumers."