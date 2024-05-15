Hooghly Seat, West Bengal Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Key Candidates, Previous Results & Schedule

Hooghly: Hooghly, one of the most economically developed districts in West Bengal, is famous for its jute cultivation and its jute industry. This constituency has seven assembly segments - Singur, Chandannagore, Chunchura, Balagarh, Pandua, Saptagram, and Dhanekhali- that come under the Hooghly district. As per the last 2021 Assembly Elections, Trinamool Congress has 7 MLA’s from this constituency. It is a general category parliament seat and is set to witness polls on May 20th during the 5th phase of the Lok Sabha elections. After defeating the CPI(M) in 2004, the AITMC gained control of the seat until in 2019, when Locket Chatterjee from the BJP defeated AITMC seizing control of the constituency.

Key Competitors

The Trinamool Congress has fielded Rachana Banerjee to contest against the BJP’s Locket Chatterjee and Mandip Ghosh from the CPI(M) among the long list of contenders racing for this vying seat. West Bengal Chief Minister Mamta Banerjee’s AITMC is eyeing to regain control of the parliamentary constituency, whereas the BJP is aiming to win for the second consecutive time.

Previous polls archive

In the 2019 general elections, Locket Chatterjee, with 6,71,448 votes and 46.06 percent of the vote share, defeated AITMC’s Ratna De with 73,362 marginal votes.

In the 2014 elections, AITMC’s Ratna De, with 1,89,084 marginal votes, defeated CPI(M)’s Pradip Saha, securing 6,14,312 votes and 46.11 percent of the vote share.

HOOGHLY: PREVIOUS LOK SABHA ELECTION RESULTS | FPJ

In 2009, with 81,523 marginal votes, Rupchand Pal from the CPI(M) was defeated by AITMC’s Ratna De with 5,74,022 votes and 49.37 percent of the vote share.

The counting of votes for the Lok Sabha Elections 2024 will be held on June 4.