Thane: Nigerian Man Held With Drugs Worth ₹5 Lakh

The Malvani police on Thursday arrested a Nigerian national with drugs worth Rs5 lakh. According to the police, they received a tip-off from reliable sources that a foreign national Gabriel Ozoemena, 40, would be selling drugs near Jankalyan Nagar, Malvani.
MDMA Ecstasy pills
Soon, police reached the spot and caught him. Police found him with yellow and green coloured MDMA Ecstasy pills. Ozoemena confessed that he used to procure and sell drugs in the nearby areas. A case has been registered under Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act.
