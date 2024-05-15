Ghatkopar Hoarding Collapse: CM Announces ₹5Lakh Ex-Gratia; ₹75k-₹2.5 Lakh Aid For Injured | ANI

Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Tuesday announced that Rs5 lakh ex-gratia will be given to those who were killed in the Ghatkopar hoarding collapse. Later, Mumbai suburban guardian minister Mangal Prabhat Lodha paid a visit to the injured admitted at Rajawadi Hospital and announced that financial aid in the range of Rs75,000 to Rs2.5 lakh will be given to the hurt victims. However, Congress leader Nana Patole slammed the government, saying that the compensation is too little.

Lodha said that currently, one person is in the ICU, while the condition of the others is improving. Stating that the government will cover the medical expenses of the injured, he said that those with less than 60% disability will receive Rs75,000, while Rs2.5 lakh will be doled out to others with more than 60% disability and Rs50,000 will be given to the victims. He assured that appropriate action will be taken on the person responsible for the mishap.

Alleging that the hoarding mafia has protection of 'Maha corrupt Yuti' government, Patole demanded that a culpable homicide should be registered against the BMC and state government.