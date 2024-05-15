Ghatkopar Horror: Survivors Of Deadly Hoarding Collapse Recount Moment Of Horror

Ghatkopar Horror: Deadly Hoarding Collapse Claims Lives, Leaves Many Injured |

Mumbai: Mumbai was struck by tragedy as a massive hoarding collapsed onto a petrol pump at Chheda Nagar Gymkhana, a recreational center in Ghatkopar. The land, owned by the Maharashtra Government Railway Police, witnessed the colossal 120 X 120 hoarding rise from the ground before plummeting onto the roof of the nearby petrol pump. In response, a concerted rescue effort was launched, with BMC engineers, 75 workers, a private gas cutter team, hydraulic cranes, hydra cranes, water tankers, and workers from Metro and MMRDA joining forces to extricate those trapped beneath the debris and metal sheets.



Meanwhile, the aftermath saw a total of 88 patients being admitted to multiple hospitals across Mumbai and Thane for treatment. Among them, 36 patients are currently receiving care at Rajawadi Hospital, with one individual in serious condition admitted to the ICU. Additionally, three patients previously admitted to Hinduhridayasamrat Balasaheb Thackeray Hospital in Jogeshwari were discharged on Tuesday, while four patients are under observation at KEM Hospital in Parel. Another patient is receiving treatment at Sion Hospital, with four patients admitted to Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Hospital in Vikhroli and one patient at Prakruti Hospital in Kalwa, Thane.

Statement of Medical Supritendent of Rajwadi Hospital Dr Bharati Hemant Rajulwala



Medical Supritendent of Rajwadi Hospital Dr Bharati Hemant Rajulwala while speaking to FPJ said, "Initially, when the doctors inquired about the incident's history, we were struck by the grim realization of the immense pressure awaiting us. Surveying the injuries suffered by the victims only reinforced the severity of the situation, painting a somber picture of the tragedy's scale. Our medical team sprang into action with urgency, but unfortunately, all 14 patients we received had already succumbed to their injuries upon arrival. The injuries sustained by the survivors were harrowing, with many displaying severe bruises, contusions, and fractures. Despite the number of patients, our collective effort, buoyed by the invaluable guidance and support of our seniors, helped us navigate through the somber task at hand. We were grateful for the physical presence and assistance of AMC Sudhakar Shinde and Municipal Commissioner Bhushan Gagrani. This tragic incident unfolded against the backdrop of Mumbai's first rainfall, but our team remained steadfast and prepared to confront the grim reality before us."



As per his routine, 52-year-old Ashok Gupta stopped at the petrol pump to refuel before heading home. However, tragedy struck when a massive hoarding collapsed on him as he was about to pay for the petrol. In the chaos, Gupta found one hand pinned while the other remained free. Swiftly, he contacted his wife for assistance, but his calls for help were drowned out by the commotion. After a period of time, help finally arrived, marking a glimmer of hope amidst the chaos. He said, "With one hand pinned and the other free after the hoarding collapsed, I immediately reached out to my wife for help. Despite my calls for assistance, my voice seemed to vanish amidst the chaos. Resorting to using the light from my mobile torch, I desperately sought aid. However, as consciousness slipped away, I found myself waking up in the hospital." While Ashok's wife waited for his return home, she received a distressing phone call from him, urgently pleading for help. Without delay, she and their son hurried to the location. After an hour of assistance, they successfully rescued him.

Read Also Ghatkopar Hoarding Collapse: Structural Audits Ordered Across Mumbai Metropolitan Region

Eye-witnesses recall ordeal

Ram Milan Patel, aged 34 is a worker on the same petrol pump who lost all his colleagues who were filing gas and fuel in the vehicles. "The wind suddenly intensified, kicking up dust before heavy rain poured down. As I was filling petrol, I witnessed the tragic loss of all my friends who were with me. Out of our staff of 23, only two or three of us survived. I found myself trapped between two cars, unable to escape in the darkness. I resorted to making noise with a metal sheet, which eventually alerted the rescue team. Due to the severe weather, many people sought shelter at the petrol pump, some with their children. Even now, several children remain trapped under the structure."



Chetan Ghodeswar, a 25 year old residen of chembur had come to fill petrol as his regular routine before heading towards home from work. He said,"I remained trapped under the debris for half an hour, using rods around me to make sounds for help. Thankfully, people who rushed to the scene managed to extract me from the wreckage. I consider myself fortunate that I had not reached the pump area, which was bustling with four-wheelers and taxis. Among the crowd, I noticed many children whom I last saw trapped under the debris. This petrol pump is my regular stop, and it's usually bustling with activity. However, due to the heavy winds, many sought refuge here as there is little shelter available on the Eastern Express Highway. This incident has shaken my faith in navigating Mumbai's roads, as hoardings clutter main roads, highways, and bridges, posing a constant threat to commuters' safety."



Zeeshan Nasir Ahmed Khan, a 22-year-old resident of Govandi, had been driving his auto when he stopped to refuel. However, tragedy struck as he found himself caught in the chaos of the hoarding collapse. Suffering a fractured leg and head injuries, Zeeshan recounted, "The weather suddenly turned stormy, and we were oblivious to when and how the hoarding fell on the pump. I became trapped under multiple vehicles, desperately calling out for help. Eventually, I lost consciousness, only to awaken in the hospital."



Chandrakant Sonawane, a 49-year-old resident of Ramabai Ambedkar Nagar in Ghatkopar, sustained severe injuries during the incident, with a metal sheet fracturing his legs. Like any other day, he had visited the petrol pump to refuel his auto. Recounting the harrowing experience, he stated, "I witnessed the hoarding collapsing and immediately left my auto, running as far as I could. There were numerous auto-rickshaws, cars, and bikes surrounding me due to the rain and winds, making it crowded." Chandrakant, unable to feel his legs, resorted to crawling with his hands. Unfortunately, his vehicle was extensively damaged, leaving him without his primary means of livelihood. As the sole breadwinner for his family, Chandrakant faces uncertainty, especially with his injuries requiring months of rest. His family is now appealing to the government for financial assistance. His son emphasized, "Just as the families of the deceased have received aid, we also require support from the government. My brother and I are still pursuing our education, and the responsible party must be held accountable for this damage. The government should also provide financial assistance to our families."