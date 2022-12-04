e-Paper Get App
Nigerian man held in connection with cocaine seizure at Mumbai airport

Nigerian man held in connection with cocaine seizure at Mumbai airport

PTIUpdated: Sunday, December 04, 2022, 10:49 PM IST
article-image
Mumbai: The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) on Sunday apprehended a Nigerian national in connection with the seizure of cocaine worth Rs 18 crore at the Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport, an official said.

The DRI had on Saturday arrested a 27-year-old Kenyan man a 30-year-old woman from Guinea with 1,794 gm of cocaine. The passengers had arrived from Addis Ababa by an Ethiopian Airlines flight, he said.

The three accused were produced before a court, which sent them to judicial custody, the official said.

