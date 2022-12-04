Navy Day 2022: Photos of commemoration from Delhi and Mumbai

By: FPJ Web Desk | December 04, 2022

New Delhi: 3 Defence chiefs and CDS march towards the war memorial on Navy Day

ANI

New Delhi: 3 Defence chiefs and CDS lay a wreath at the war memorial on Navy Day

ANI

New Delhi: 3 Defence chiefs and CDS pay homage to the war heroes at the war memorial on Navy Day

ANI

New Delhi: 3 Defence chiefs and CDS at the war memorial on Navy Day

ANI

Navy Day 2022 Parade in Mumbai

Indian Navy helicopter at Navy Day 2022 celebration, Gateway of India Mumbai

Navy Day 2022 celebrations at Gateway of India Mumbai

Navy Day 2022 celebrations at Gateway of India Mumbai