 Mumbai: ANC Team Seizes MD Worth ₹1 Crore, Nigerian Among 2 Arrested
Dharmesh ThakkarUpdated: Monday, June 05, 2023, 07:50 PM IST
article-image

The Mumbai Police ANC on Monday seized drugs worth ₹1 crore and arrested two suppliers in the city. The cops seized 1/2 KG of narcotic drug Mephedrone MD from the two accused, one of whom is a Nigerian while the other hails from Nalasopara in Palghar. The two drug suppliers were active in the Kurla and Dharavi areas in the city.

The accused have been identified as 42-year-old Bright Oliver from Nigeria and Mohammad Ajaz Sheikh. Criminal record of Sheikh revealed that he has a NCB case registered against him.

It is learnt that Shaikh’s son Mohammad Nawaz ijaj Sheikh (30) is in jail since December 2020 for possession of 275 gm MD worth ₹28 lakhs. He was also arrested by the ANC team from Azad Maidan.

The latest drug bust comes just a couple of days after the ANC seized MD worth ₹4,860 crore. The MD weighing over 2,400 Kg was destroyed by method of incineration.

The Mumbai Police ANC team has destroyed more than 3500 Kg of drugs worth ₹5000 crore this year alone.

