Mira Bhayandar: MD drugs worth ₹8.4 lakh seized from Kashimira, 2 arrested

Mira Bhayandar: MD drugs worth ₹ 8.4L seized from Kashimira, 2 arrested | Representative pic

The Mira Bhayandar-Vasai Virar police on Saturday arrested two alleged drug peddlers who were found in possession of 105 gm of mephedrone (MD) worth over eight lakh rupees (approx. ₹8.4 lakhs). The case came to light during a raid conducted by police officials.

The duo was identified as Marjahan Tajuddin Shaikh alias Gudiya and Ali Asghar Hussain. Notably, the raid was conducted by deputy commissioner of police (Zone I) Jayant Bajbale and his team after being tipped off about drug sale in the Reti Bunder area of Ghodbunder village in Kashimira.

While investigations are on to ascertain the source of the contraband an offence under the relevant sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985 has been registered at the Kashimira police station against the duo.

Mumbai's ANC seizes drugs worth ₹25 lakh earlier this May

In a report by news agency ANI dated May 4, Mumbai Anti Narcotics Cell (ANC) arrested four drug peddlers from 3 different locations of Mumbai in last 12 hours. Mumbai ANC's Kandivali, Worli and Azad Maidan units seized MD drugs and e-cigarettes. The seized drugs are worth ₹25 lakhs.

An e-cigarette refilling centre also unearthed in Trombay area and e-cigarettes worth ₹5 lakh seized.

NCB seizes drugs worth ₹6 crore in Goa

Cracking down on three major drug rackets within a span of eight days, the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) conducted several raids in Goa.

In its latest raid from the intervening night of May 3-4, the agency’s State unit seized 1.009 kgs of cocaine from a Kenyan national at Dabolim Airport. The drugs are valued at Rs 6 crore approx.

