Goa: NCB seizes drugs worth Rs 6 crore in latest bust

Cracking down on three major drug rackets within a span of just eight days, the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) is on a raiding spree in Goa. In its latest raid, the agency’s State unit seized 1.009 kgs of cocaine from a Kenyan national at Dabolim Airport. The drugs are valued at Rs 6 crore approx.

Details shared by NCB Zonal Director Amit Ghawate states that on the intervening night of May 3-4, a Kenyan national identified as Samuel was intercepted by the Customs officials at Dabolim airport on suspicion of concealing some non-metallic substance in his baggage.

The suspicion arose during the screening/scanning of his luggage as he arrived from Johannesburg (South Africa) via Dubai.

“The Customs officials immediately alerted the NCB, Goa soon after which our team reached the airport and conducted a thorough search of the passenger and his baggage during which two packets of cocaine, weighing total 1.009 Kgs, were recovered. These were concealed in the false bottom of his trolley bag,” the officer revealed.

The alleged peddler confessed that the seized consignment was supposed to be delivered to a Nigerian national in New Delhi.

Accordingly, Ghawate stated this information was shared with their counterparts in Delhi and a coordinated effort followed by field surveillance led to the arrest of James EC on Friday. The Nigerian is believed to be the main kingpin/receiver having a widespread network across the country and borders.