Thane Station to Undergo Special Traffic & Power Block for New Foot Over Bridge Installation; Check Details

The Central Railway has scheduled a Special Traffic and Power Block for the installation of four girders on a 5.00-meter-wide Foot Over Bridge (FOB) at Thane station. This operation will encompass both the UP and DN Thane-Vashi trans-harbour lines and will involve the use of a 140-ton Railway Crane. The operation is slated to take place during the midnight hours between Saturday and Sunday.

The block is anticipated to last for five hours, commencing at 11.35 pm on August 19th and concluding at 04.35 am on August 20th. Consequently, UP and Down Trans-harbour Suburban train services between Thane and Kopar Khairane stations will remain suspended during this timeframe.

6th FOB at CSMT end

Currently housing five Foot Over Bridges, Thane station is preparing for the construction of a new 6th FOB at its CSMT end. The upcoming work includes the installation of girders for span no. 6 of the proposed FOB at Thane's platform no. 8/9. Subsequent girders for the remaining spans (totaling 5) will be launched from Platform no. 7 to Platform no. 1, as part of the future construction of the new FOB.

In light of this essential work, certain train services have been impacted. The final local train departing Thane prior to the block is the Panvel local at 11.14 pm, while the last local train departing Vashi for Thane departs at 10.45 pm. Numerous other train departures from Thane, including those headed for Vashi, Panvel, and destinations beyond, have also been canceled during this block.

