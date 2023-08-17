 Thane Station to Undergo Special Traffic & Power Block for New Foot Over Bridge Installation; Check Details
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiThane Station to Undergo Special Traffic & Power Block for New Foot Over Bridge Installation; Check Details

Thane Station to Undergo Special Traffic & Power Block for New Foot Over Bridge Installation; Check Details

The operation is slated to take place during the midnight hours between Saturday and Sunday.

Kamal MishraUpdated: Thursday, August 17, 2023, 10:34 PM IST
article-image
6th Foot Over Bride At Thane Railway Station | FPJ

The Central Railway has scheduled a Special Traffic and Power Block for the installation of four girders on a 5.00-meter-wide Foot Over Bridge (FOB) at Thane station. This operation will encompass both the UP and DN Thane-Vashi trans-harbour lines and will involve the use of a 140-ton Railway Crane. The operation is slated to take place during the midnight hours between Saturday and Sunday.

The block is anticipated to last for five hours, commencing at 11.35 pm on August 19th and concluding at 04.35 am on August 20th. Consequently, UP and Down Trans-harbour Suburban train services between Thane and Kopar Khairane stations will remain suspended during this timeframe.

Read Also
Thane News: Case Against 2 Women For Beating Up Woman Constable In Shil-Daighar Police Station
article-image

6th FOB at CSMT end

Currently housing five Foot Over Bridges, Thane station is preparing for the construction of a new 6th FOB at its CSMT end. The upcoming work includes the installation of girders for span no. 6 of the proposed FOB at Thane's platform no. 8/9. Subsequent girders for the remaining spans (totaling 5) will be launched from Platform no. 7 to Platform no. 1, as part of the future construction of the new FOB.

In light of this essential work, certain train services have been impacted. The final local train departing Thane prior to the block is the Panvel local at 11.14 pm, while the last local train departing Vashi for Thane departs at 10.45 pm. Numerous other train departures from Thane, including those headed for Vashi, Panvel, and destinations beyond, have also been canceled during this block.

Read Also
Traffic Block On Panvel Stabling Siding 3 & 4 For Suburban Remodelling Work
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Thane Station to Undergo Special Traffic & Power Block for New Foot Over Bridge Installation; Check...

Thane Station to Undergo Special Traffic & Power Block for New Foot Over Bridge Installation; Check...

Navi Mumbai: Case Against 20 People For Cheating Investors Of ₹5.5 Crore

Navi Mumbai: Case Against 20 People For Cheating Investors Of ₹5.5 Crore

Thane: CSM Hospital Administration Got Little Smile On Their Face On Wednesday, No Death Reported

Thane: CSM Hospital Administration Got Little Smile On Their Face On Wednesday, No Death Reported

Mumbai: 2 Inmates Who Met In Jail Rearrested For Smuggling Drugs After They Were Released

Mumbai: 2 Inmates Who Met In Jail Rearrested For Smuggling Drugs After They Were Released

Mumbai Crime: Two More Arrested In Tardeo Murder & Robbery Case

Mumbai Crime: Two More Arrested In Tardeo Murder & Robbery Case