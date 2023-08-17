 Thane News: Case Against 2 Women For Beating Up Woman Constable In Shil-Daighar Police Station
Thane News: Case Against 2 Women For Beating Up Woman Constable In Shil-Daighar Police Station

The 28-year-old constable was on duty at Shil-Daighar police station on Tuesday when beat marshals brought a woman and two men there.

Thane: Police on Wednesday registered a case against two women for allegedly beating up a woman constable. The 28-year-old constable was on duty at Shil-Daighar police station on Tuesday when beat marshals brought a woman and two men there.

The woman wanted to lodge a complaint against her husband. Later, the woman's husband along with two other women barged into the police station and physically assaulted the woman cop.

