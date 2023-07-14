Bihar: SSB Jawan And Elderly Mother Beaten Up By Police; Visuals Surface

In a serious incident from Bihar's Bhojpur, an SSB jawan and his mother were beaten up by police on their visit to a bank branch. The video of the incident went viral on social media. People outraged at the sight of a jawan and his elderly mother roughed up by police in such a manner.

The policeman are seen raining blows on the jawan and his mother. Thought the jawan tried to protect himself and his mother, the policemen kept beating both of them, as seen in the video.

Reports say that the incident occured in a State Bank Of India branch located at Gidha, which falls under Koliwar police station area. The woman who was beaten has been identified as Devanti Devi and her son as Prakash Kumar.

Complaint filed

According to latest reports, a complaint was filed and the accused policemen were suspended following the incident. Investigation is underway in the case.

Samastipur incident in Bihar

A few days back, another shocking incident had unfolded in Samastipur, Bihar, where a Team Hawks police officer assaulted a young man in a severe manner on a busy road. The incident, captured on video and shared widely on social media, sparked outrage among netizens. The Superintendent of Police (SP), Vinay Tiwari, promptly suspended the implicated members of Team Hawks upon learning about the viral video.

