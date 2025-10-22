'Kal Ki Baat Kar Lenge': Bihar Congress Incharge Krishna Allavaru On Opposition Alliance Projecting RJD Leader Tejashwi Yadav As CM Face

Bihar Congress incharge Krishna Allavaru | X @ANI

Patna: Bihar Congress incharge Krishna Allavaru on Wednesday refused to clarify whether a decision has been made on announcing Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav as the Chief Ministerial candidate, saying that details will be given tomorrow during a presser.

Allavaru met Tejashwi Yadav and former Bihar Chief Minister Lalu Prasad Yadav at their Patna residence today, along with senior Congress leader Ashok Gehlot, who has been named as Senior Election Observer by the All Indian Congress Committee (AICC) for the already announced assembly elections.

"We had a discussion on the strategies ahead and how we can work for the people of the state after forming the government here," Allavaru said.

When asked about announcing Tejashwi Yadav as Mahagathbandhan's Chief Ministerial candidate, Allavaru said, "Kal ki baat kar lenge. Aaj ki baat puch lo."

When asked about the resolution on seats where the friendly fight is happening, "Every detail will be given tomorrow in a press conference."

"NDA should answer what they have done in the last 5 years. They should answer what their issue is in the elections," he added.

Meanwhile, after the conclusion of the meeting with the RJD leader and former Bihar Deputy CM, Ashok Gehlot said that the Mahagathbandhan was going to contest strongly against the National Democratic Alliance (NDA).

"We had a good discussion with Lalu and Tejashwi Yadav. There is a press conference tomorrow, and everything will be clear. We are going to contest strongly against the NDA. Rahul Gandhi and Tejashwi Yadav will start the election campaign together. There are 243 seats in Bihar, and at times, there can be a friendly fight for 5-7 seats. We will campaign together and win the elections," Gehlot told ANI.

Earlier in the day, Tejashwi Yadav ruled out "any dispute" within the Mahagathbandhan, saying that everything will be cleared by tomorrow.

"There are no disputes. You will get all the answers tomorrow," Yadav said while addressing a press conference.

The RJD on Monday released its list of candidates for the upcoming Bihar Assembly Elections, fielding 143 contenders across the state. The official list was released on the last day of nominations for the second phase. 24 Women candidates are among the 143 named as contestants.

There are some common seats where both parties have fielded candidates, despite being part of the Mahagathbandhan.

In Narkatiaganj, Deepak Yadav (RJD) will face Shaswat Kedar Pandey (Congress); in Kahalgaon, Rajnish Bharti (RJD) will compete against Praveen Singh Kushwaha (Congress); and in Sikandra (SC), Uday Narayan Chaudhary (RJD) will go up against Vinod Chaudhary (Congress). However, there is likely to be a compromise between the allies, with one of the parties withdrawing in favour of the other.

The assembly elections in Bihar are scheduled to be held on November 6 and 11, respectively, while the results will be declared on November 14.

