Driver Beaten To Death With Bricks After Scuffle Over Vehicle Issue In Prayagraj; CCTV Captures Brutal Road Rage Killing | X

Prayagraj: A contractual driver was beaten to death with bricks in broad daylight in Prayagraj’s Dhoomanganj area, leading to massive protests and a highway blockade by villagers demanding immediate arrests.



The incident, captured on CCTV, raised concerns over Uttar Pradesh’s recurring road rage violence and fragile law and order.

Driver killed after scuffle over vehicle dispute



According to police, the victim, identified as 40-year-old Ravendra Kumar, was attacked near the Mundera Chungi petrol pump on Monday afternoon following a dispute between two groups over a vehicle-related issue. The altercation quickly escalated into a physical confrontation, with several youths from another community allegedly striking Ravendra with bricks and stones.



He was rushed to a nearby hospital but succumbed to head injuries during treatment. Police said a case has been registered under relevant BNS sections at the Dhoomanganj police station based on a complaint by his family.



Protests, FIR and police response



Following his death, agitated locals placed the victim’s body on Jeeti Road, blocked traffic for several hours, and vandalised vehicles passing by. Tensions rose in the area after villagers accused the police of delay in taking action.



Dhoomanganj Inspector Amarnath Rai confirmed that CCTV footage of the assault has surfaced and an investigation is underway. “Police teams have been formed to arrest the accused. The situation at the spot is now normal,” he said.



The Prayagraj DCP added that the clash appeared to stem from a long-standing rivalry between the two groups. The body has been sent for post-mortem and efforts to trace the suspects are ongoing.



NCRB data shows the state reported over 4,000 road rage incidents in 2024, underscoring growing public concern over the frequency and brutality of such attacks.