 Tripura Govt Offices To Remain Open Amid October 23 Bandh Call
Tripura Civil Society has called a statewide bandh on October 23 demanding immediate implementation of the Tiprasa Accord, identification of illegal immigrants, and detention camps. The Tripura government announced that all offices will remain open, with staff working as usual, while police ensure peace and barricades are planned at 25 locations.

PTIUpdated: Wednesday, October 22, 2025, 03:50 PM IST
Tripura CM Manik Saha | X @DrManikSaha2

Agartala: The Tripura government has said that all its offices will remain open on October 23, the day a statewide bandh has been called by a civil society organisation to demand immediate implementation of the Tiprasa accord.

The Tripura Civil Society has called for the bandh on Thursday on an eight-point charter of demands, including immediate implementation of the Tiprasa accord, identifying all illegal immigrants, setting up detention camps in each district for illegal immigrants.

"It has come to the government's notice that some organisations have called a statewide bandh on October 23. Keeping in mind the issue, the government offices and undertaking offices will remain open on October 23. The government workforce will work as usual", a release issued by the state Information and Cultural Affairs (ICA) department said.

The concerned authorities have been asked to submit information regarding attendance in government offices on October 23 to the general administration department, the release said.

State police PRO, Rajdeep Deb, said the police will take all necessary steps to ensure peace on Thursday.

Tipra Motha Party (TMP) MLA Ranjit Debbarma, who is leading the movement, said Tripura Civil Society will erect barricades in 25 locations of the state in support of the bandh.

"This is not a political movement where all sections of people cutting across political colour will join the bandh. We are ready to make the bandh a grand success peacefully in support of our demands," he said.

