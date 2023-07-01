Bihar: Video Shows Man Thrashed By Team Hawks Jawan, Made To Lick Own Spit In Samastipur; Accused Official Suspended |

A shocking incident unfolded in Samastipur, Bihar, where a Team Hawks police officer assaulted a young man in a severe manner on a busy road. The incident, captured on video and shared widely on social media, sparked outrage among netizens. The Superintendent of Police (SP), Vinay Tiwari, promptly suspended the implicated members of Team Hawks upon learning about the viral video.

Youth Spit On Officer's Uniform, Enraged Officer Thrashes Him

The incident occurred on Friday at Patel Maidan Golambar in the city when a young man, under the influence of gutkha, randomly spit from a moving bus. Unfortunately, his spit landed on the uniforms of the passing police officers from Team Hawks. Enraged by this disrespectful act, a jawan forcefully pulled the young man off the moving bus near Golambar Stadium and thrashed him brutally.

Officer Made Youth To Lick His Own Spit

The assault did not end with physical violence. Local reports indicate that the jawan also attempted to force the young man to lick his own spit. Some witnesses according to local reports claim that this degrading act was indeed carried out. Appalled by the officer's actions, some onlookers recorded the incident and shared it on social media platforms. The viral video prompted immediate action from SP Vinay Tiwari, who suspended the entire Team Hawks and ordered an investigation led by the Sadar Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP).

Victim Identified, Accused Jawans Suspended

The victim, identified as Bharat Kumar from Muzaffarpur, was returning home on a bus to Muzaffarpur when the incident occurred. SP Vinay Tiwari acknowledged the incident and stated that the matter came to light through viral videos circulating on social media.

He wasted no time in suspending the involved jawans from Team Hawks and entrusted the DSP with the responsibility of conducting a thorough investigation. The next course of action will be determined based on the findings of the investigation report.