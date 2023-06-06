Bihar: Bride's Family Members Upset With Her Marriage Abduct Her On Bike, Video Surfaces

Bride abducted by her family members after she marries a man from another caste | ANI

In an incident of daylight lawlessness in Bihar's Araria, a woman was kidnapped by her own family members after she married a man from a different caste. A video of the incident has gone viral on social media, leading to many people commenting on the lack of law and order and the fearlessness among those breaking the law in Bihar.

Woman's family not happy with inter-caste marriage

The woman had recently married into a different caste and reports claim that her family was not happy with it. However, the girl's brother and family member reached the bride's home and created a scene there. Reports said that when they could not find the groom in the house, they fought with his father. After that, the two men are seen taking away the bride with them forcibly, even as she cries for help.

Bride is overpowered by violent family members

The man riding pillion can be seen forcing the woman to sit on the bike and when she resists, the man simply pins her down. The man riding the bike then starts riding even as the woman is held horizontally on the two-wheeler.

Cries for help fall on deaf ears

The woman continues to cry for help. The other people present at the time of the incident merely keep looking instead of helping the woman, even as the man riding the two-wheeler rides away with the woman tucked between horizontally.

Police help the woman

Several reports said that the bride's father-in-law informed police about the incident. Local police then went to the woman's house and freed her from her family members. Reports quoted the local police saying that action would be taken and that the girl will be presented in court for recording her statement.