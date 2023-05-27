Bihar Crime: Police busts gang of criminals in Begusarai for kidnapping job aspirant youths for ransom | Representative pic

A gang of criminals operating in Begusarai has been apprehended by the police for engaging in a heinous crime spree involving the kidnapping of youths under the pretense of job interviews, followed by demanding ransom from their families.

The revelation of this modus operandi unfolded when a police team conducted a successful rescue operation in Aurangabad district, leading to the arrest of three individuals connected to the criminal gang. The rescued victim, Amit Kumar, hailing from Dihi village, Chhaurahi police station area, had fallen victim to the gang's trap.

Gang's method: Luring job aspirants and demanding ransom

As investigations progressed, it was discovered that the gang had devised a cunning scheme by creating a WhatsApp group specifically targeting job aspirants. Exploiting their dreams and aspirations, the criminals would lure individuals to a designated location, supposedly for an interview.

Once the unsuspecting victims arrived, they would be promptly kidnapped, and subsequently, their families would be contacted to arrange for a hefty ransom. Amit's case followed this pattern precisely. The gang instructed him to attend an interview in Patna on May 22, but upon arrival, he was directed to an alternate location under the guise of accompanying others to the interview in Gaya.

Victim's ordeal: Brutal treatment and ransom demand for release

Trapped in the gang's web, Amit found himself in a dire situation. When he reached the designated place, the criminals forcibly restrained him, covering his mouth and binding his hands. In an act of brutality, they subjected him to physical assault, capturing the entire ordeal on video, which they then shared with his family members.

The criminals demanded a substantial sum of Rs 6 lakh as ransom for Amit's safe release. Overwhelmed with panic after witnessing their loved one's suffering, Amit's family transferred Rs 50,000 to the specified account provided by the kidnappers. They subsequently alerted the police about the kidnapping.

Successful police operation: Gang members arrested, victim rescued

Responding swiftly to the distress call, a dedicated police team, under the leadership of Manjhaul SDPO, initiated a thorough investigation. Conducting raids across various locations in Patna and Aurangabad districts, the team eventually succeeded in locating and rescuing Amit.

Additionally, the police apprehended three gang members involved in the criminal activities. The arrested individuals were identified as Adarsh Kumar and Ehsan Ansari, residents of Kaimur district, and Sujit Kumar from Gaya district. As a crucial breakthrough, the authorities also managed to recover the vehicle used during the crime.