Man Complains of Loud Noise Coming From Sachin Tendulkar's Bandra House In Mumbai, 'Expect ED At Your House,' Say Netizens

Dilip D'Souza, an X user, complained on Sunday night in a post about the loud noise coming from a cement mixer being used for construction work outside cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar's Bandra house. His tweet has gone viral and has attracted reactions from many social media users.

The X user did not tag Mumbai Police or BMC in his tweet; instead, he tagged the former Indian cricketer.

In his post, Dilip wrote, "Dear Sachin Tendulkar, it's nearly 9pm and the cement mixer that's been outside your Bandra home all day making a loud noise is still there, still making a loud noise. Please could you ask the people working on your home to stick to reasonable hours? Thank you so much."

Dear @sachin_rt, it's nearly 9pm and the cement mixer that's been outside your Bandra home all day making a loud noise is still there, still making a loud noise.

Please could you ask the people working on your home to stick to reasonable hours? Thank you so much. — Dilip D'Souza (@DeathEndsFun) May 5, 2024

Until the report was published, there was no reply from Sachin. It is not clear whether his tweet, in which he tagged Sachin, helped in resolving the issue, as the user didn't post any follow-up tweet after the initial one on the issue.

Interestingly, his tweet went viral, and many netizens reacted to it. Some users advised him to dial 100 if he really wanted a solution to the issue. Others, being sarcastic, asked him to leave the country and go to Pakistan. Meanwhile, one user warned him to get ready to face Enforcement Directorate (ED) action.

Netizens reactions:

"You can call 100 and they will do the needful . But you wanted some RTs hence instead of tagging Mumbai you are tagging Sachin . Also, building construction activity has permission till 10pm by BMC There is a building construction happening next to my bldg and I have myself ( a woman ) gone there and got it stopped at 11.30, and on one occasion when they did not I call 100 and they came and halted it."

You can call 100 and they will do the needful . But you wanted some RTs hence instead of tagging @MumbaiPolice you are tagging Sachin . Also, building construction activity has permission till 10pm by BMC



There is a building construction happening next to my bldg and I have… — Punita Toraskar ( Modi Ka Parivaar) (@impuni) May 5, 2024

"Expect ED at your house," wrote another user.

A third user wrote, "Go to Pakistan brother."

A user criticised him for resorting to a cheap publicity stunt.