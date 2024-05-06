Indian Coast Guard Apprehends Iranian Fishing Vessel Off Kerala Coast, Rescues Indian Crew

Representative Image |

In a swift sea-air coordinated operation Indian Coast Guard ship Abhinav, C-404 and Indian Coast Guard Advanced Light Helicopter, successfully intercepted and detained a Foreign fishing vessel of Iranian Nationality off Kerala coast, west of Beypore , while the boat was heading towards Kerala coast.

The apprehended boat is being brought to Kochi, Kerala for further investigations and legal proceedings. The apprehension of a foreign fishing boat by the ICG, with Indian crew onboard, once again highlights the complexities of maritime security and the challenges being faced by any Maritime law enforcement agency in preventing illegal activities at sea. This incident underscores the ICG’s ongoing efforts to safeguard India's maritime borders and maintain law and order in Maritime Zones of India.

During the operation, heightened security level was maintained by ICG units coordinated by ICGS Abhinav, which launched its boarding party to investigate the boat. The boarding operation revealed that the fishing boat is of Iranian nationality with 06 crew who were all of Indian Nationality. The boat was thoroughly checked by ICG team to check for boat’s involvement in any anti- national activity.

The initial investigations divulged that the boat is owned by an Iranian sponsor named Syed Saud Ansari, who had contracted 06 Indian fishermen (from Kanyakumari region in Tamilnadu) by issuing them Iranian Visas for fishing off Iran Coast in his boat since 26 Mar 23.

The crew stated that the sponsor had been ill treating them since the day they were hired and has not provided them with basic living conditions. Further they had also alleged the sponsor for having confiscated their passports. The crew subsequently decided to escape from Iran to India using the same boat, where they were working as fishermen.

The Indian Coast Guard always demonstrates unwavering commitment towards ensuring the safety and security of India's coastal waters. With vigilance as its cornerstone, the ICG tirelessly patrols the vast expanse of maritime territory, safeguarding against threats ranging from piracy to illegal fishing and smuggling.