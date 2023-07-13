Bihar: BJP Leader Killed As Police Lathi Charge Party Workers Protesting Over Teacher Recruitment Policy In Patna (Watch)

Bharatiya Janata Party leader Vijay Kumar Singh was killed as police rained lathis on protestors demonstrating against the Bihar government at Dakbangla Chauraha in Patna over the posting of teachers in the state Thursday.

As per reports, injured gravely in the 'brutal' lathi charge, the BJP leader was taken to the hospital, where he was declared dead.

The tragic news was confirmed by Rajya Sabha MP Sushil Modi, who took the matter to Twitter and informed that the BJP leader was dead. Modi wrote, "Arrested by Bihar police in Patna .Jehanabad district GS Vijay Kumar Singh died in brutal police lathi charge."

Security forces used lathi charge, sprayed tear gas and deployed water cannons to disperse the BJP protestors participating in a "Vidhan Sabha March."

BJP chief JP Nadda slams Nitish's government

Soon after the incident, BJP chief JP Nadda too took the matter to Twitter and said, "The lathi-charge on BJP workers in Patna is a result of the failure and incompetence of the state government."

"The Mahagathbandhan government is attacking democracy to protect the fortress of corruption. The chief minister of Bihar has forgotten his own morality to save the person who is facing charges," BJP president tweeted in Hindi.

BJP’s Sushil Modi also lashed out at Bihar CM Nitish Kumar over the party leader’s death.

“It is so unfortunate that one of our party workers died due to a lathi charge by the police. He died on the way to the hospital. We will lodge murder charges against the police. Nitish Kumar is responsible for all this,” Former Bihar Deputy CM Sushil Modi was quoted as saying by ANI.

Meanwhile, the Bihar Education Department issued an order prohibiting department employees from taking vacation time over the upcoming week. The directive said that district program officers, education officers, and other officials' leaves were halted. The directive further said that in order to take absences under unusual circumstances, education department employees would need to get approval from Deputy Secretary KK Pathak.