 UP: Roadways Driver Dies After Being Hit By Brick During Group Clash In Prayagraj - VIDEO
Enraged colleagues and hundreds of residents blocked the Prayagraj-Kanpur National Highway by placing the body on the road, disrupting traffic for hours.

Rahul MUpdated: Wednesday, October 22, 2025, 03:56 PM IST
A roadways driver died after being struck by a brick during a violent clash between two groups near Mundera Chungi on the GT Road in Prayagraj's Dhoomanganj area on Tuesday afternoon. The incident occurred around 1pm, just days after Diwali celebrations.

The victim, identified as Ravendra alias Mannu, was attacked while standing near a white car with several others. CCTV footage circulating on social media shows two assailants approaching with bricks. As Ravendra attempted to defend himself, one attacker struck him with a brick, causing him to fall, before a second assailant delivered a fatal blow to his head.

Enraged colleagues and hundreds of residents blocked the Prayagraj-Kanpur National Highway by placing the body on the road, disrupting traffic for hours. Protesters also vandalised a vehicle at the scene. Senior police officials, along with PAC personnel, were deployed to control the situation.

The highway remains partially blocked, with thousands stranded in traffic jams. Authorities have diverted vehicles while investigations continue. Family members are demanding swift arrests and strict action against the accused.

