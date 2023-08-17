Traffic Block On Panvel Stabling Siding 3 & 4 For Suburban Remodelling Work

Panvel Municipal Corporation | File Photo

Special traffic block will be operated on Panvel Stabling siding 3 & 4 for Panvel suburban remodelling work to facilitate Dedicated Freight Corridor Corporation Ltd work. Remaining sidings will be available for traffic.

As a part of Western Dedicated Freight Corridor (WDFC) of JNPT to Dadri route -2 new DFCC lines construction is planned passing through Panvel Station Yard. As a part of it, modification in Panvel EMU Suburban Stabling lines will be done.

Date of inception of traffic Block. (midnight of 17th/18th onwards till commissioning of new stabling sidings)

During the block Dismantling work of 140-metre length of dead end line will be carried out. During block period CSMT - Panvel down Suburban Local leaving CSMT at 00.24 mid night will be short terminated at Vashi and

CSMT-Panvel down suburban local leaving CSMT at 00.40 mid night will be short terminated at Vashi.

Apart from that Panvel-CSMT up suburban local leaving Panvel at 4.03 am will short originate from Vashi at 04.33 am instead of Panvel and another Panvel - CSMT up suburban local leaving Panvel at 4.27 am will short originate from Vashi at 04.57 am instead of Panvel.

Apart from that Last local for Panvel Ex CSMT - CSMT Departure 00.13 mid night will arrive Panvel at 01.33 am and First local from Panvel for CSMT will depart Panvel at 04.49 am and will arrive CSMT at 06.08 am

