 World's Only Pure Vegetarian Michelin-Starred Restaurant Comes To Pune; Check Details
Chef Rahul Rana, who helms this culinary revolution at Avatara, will present the meticulously crafted 12-course vegetarian dinner at the pop up.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Saturday, August 19, 2023, 06:00 PM IST
Chef Rahul Rana |

Experiencing authentic Michelin-starred dining is a dream for many of us! While such opportunities might not always be readily available, especially for vegetarians. But if you are a vegetarian or simply a food lover, there is a good news for you all!

Conosh, a renowned curator of culinary adventures, and Conrad Pune have collaborated to bring Avatara from Dubai, the world’s first and only Michelin-starred pure vegetarian Indian cuisine restaurant, to Pune for a pop-up event.

Chef Rahul Rana, who helms this culinary revolution at Avatara, will present the meticulously crafted 12-course vegetarian dinner without the incorporation of onion and garlic – a departure from the customary norms of Indian cuisine.

This revolutionary pop-up affair holds the promise of reshaping India's culinary landscape. Unveiling a captivating blend of flavours and sensations.

Do not miss this chance to savour excellence on a plate!

Details

Dates: August 24 and 25, 2023
Timings: 6:30 PM and 9:30 PM
Venue: Zeera, Conrad Pune

