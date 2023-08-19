World's Only Pure Vegetarian Michelin-Starred Restaurant Comes To Pune; Check Details

Experiencing authentic Michelin-starred dining is a dream for many of us! While such opportunities might not always be readily available, especially for vegetarians. But if you are a vegetarian or simply a food lover, there is a good news for you all!
Conosh, a renowned curator of culinary adventures, and Conrad Pune have collaborated to bring Avatara from Dubai, the world’s first and only Michelin-starred pure vegetarian Indian cuisine restaurant, to Pune for a pop-up event.
Chef Rahul Rana, who helms this culinary revolution at Avatara, will present the meticulously crafted 12-course vegetarian dinner without the incorporation of onion and garlic – a departure from the customary norms of Indian cuisine.
This revolutionary pop-up affair holds the promise of reshaping India's culinary landscape. Unveiling a captivating blend of flavours and sensations.
Do not miss this chance to savour excellence on a plate!
Details
Dates: August 24 and 25, 2023
Timings: 6:30 PM and 9:30 PM
Venue: Zeera, Conrad Pune
(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)