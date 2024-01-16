Pune: NDA, India's Premier Military Training Institution, Turns 75

National Defence Academy (NDA) | File Image

The National Defence Academy (NDA), a cornerstone of India's military leadership and a bastion of its defence forces, marked its 75th anniversary on Tuesday. Let's delve into the transformative journey that has shaped it into the country's foremost military training institution.

- On October 6, 1949, then Prime Minister Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru laid the foundation stone of the NDA. The foundation stone encapsulated Indian coins of all denominations minted in that year and a collection of 12 newspapers published around that time, symbolising a historical snapshot

- Previously, a high-powered committee transformed the Indian Military Academy at Dehradun in 1946, renaming it the Armed Forces Academy and dividing it into two wings — the Inter-Services Wing (later known as the Joint Services Wing) and the Military Wing

- Subsequently, joint training for all three services commenced in the Inter-Services Wing in January 1949, operating from Dehradun for six years before transitioning to the present NDA location in Khadakwasla

- The NDA was inaugurated on January 16, 1955, by the then Chief Minister of Bombay State, Morarji Desai

- Over its seven-and-a-half decades, the NDA has produced over 42,000 officers for the Indian armed forces and approximately 1,000 officers for friendly foreign countries

- NDA alumni have received the nation’s highest gallantry awards, demonstrating valour during both peace and wartime. Notably, the NDA holds the distinction of training chiefs of all three services from the same batch three times — in 1991, 2020, and 2023

- NDA's training focuses on developing cadets' mental, moral, and physical attributes essential for navigating the challenges of future battlefields. The goal is to lead troops to victory in conventional, non-conventional, and asymmetrical conflicts

- The syllabi cover a broad spectrum, encompassing science, technology, arts, engineering, and military subjects. The rigorous regimen includes physical conditioning through activities such as drill, swimming, horse riding, a variety of games, and adventure activities