Pune: Celebrating Work Of Famous Indian Cartoonists At Museum of Cartoon Art - See Photos | Anand Chaini

The Museum of Cartoon Art at Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) stands as a testament to the rich legacy of Indian cartooning. Housing cartoons from more than 30 celebrated artists, including the likes of Shankar Pillai, RK Laxman, Bal Thackeray, and Satish Acharya, the museum offers a comprehensive journey through India's socio-political history.

Suraj Eskay Sriram, the Project Director, shared the backstory of the museum's inception. He revealed that the idea took root in 2015 when he proposed the concept to various educational institutions in Pune. While the project initially faced setbacks, it finally found a home at SPPU in late 2019.

"The museum is a landmark facility for the citizens of Pune and the entire country," noted Sriram, adding, "Visitors can explore not only the works of renowned cartoonists but also a diverse array of cartoon art that has flourished in India for over two centuries. The museum stands as a valuable resource for scholars interested in delving into the history of this unique art form."

Despite facing delays due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the museum finally opened its doors on March 12, 2022. It marks a significant cultural addition, offering a space for the appreciation and study of cartooning in India. "The museum's vision is not just to showcase the work of eminent cartoonists but to serve as a platform for current and upcoming generations of cartoonists to exhibit their talent," Sriram further said.

In a recent event at the museum, an exhibition featuring the works of 22 illustrators from across the country unfolded, showcasing the diversity and talent within the Indian illustration community.