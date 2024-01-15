Pune Weather Update: Temperature Expected To Drop To 11°C In Next 2 Days | Anand Chaini

After brief spells of rain last week, it appeared that the winter season in Pune had concluded. However, there is good news for winter lovers in the city.

Dr Vineet Kumar Singh, a research scientist at Jeju National University in South Korea, has shared that due to northerly winds, the minimum temperature is expected to drop by 2-3 degrees Celsius.

Dr Singh mentioned that the temperature is likely to reach 11 degrees Celsius in the next two days. Furthermore, the city is anticipated to experience clear skies over the next four days.

IMD Celebrates 150 Years: Why Is Its Pune Office Known As 'Simla Office'?

In 1904, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) headquarters were moved to Shimla (originally Simla) from Kolkata. However, due to limitations posed by the weather, the British government decided to relocate the headquarters to the plains. Pune was chosen for its favourable climatic conditions and proximity to the west coast, prompting the shift to the suburb of Bhamburda (Shivajinagar) in 1928. Despite the move, it is colloquially known as the 'Simla office.'

The heritage building, designed by Messrs Stevens and Partners and built by Pallonjee and Sons, features a clock tower with weather-monitoring devices, a Baroque relief sculpture on a false pediment, an image of Flora, the Roman goddess of spring and flowers on the facade, and the cage of the first-ever lift installed in Pune, along with antique woodwork.

X/@aparanjape