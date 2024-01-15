'Teesri Baar Modi Sarkar': Mahayuti Leaders In Pune Express Confidence |

Ahead of the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, Pune hosted a gathering of the Mahayuti alliance, comprising the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Shiv Sena (Eknath Shinde faction), Nationalist Congress Party (Ajit Pawar group), Republican Party of India (Athawale), Shiv Sangram, and other allied parties on Sunday.

Notable political figures, including MP Prakash Javadekar, MP Shrirang Barne, former MP Shivajirao Adhalarao Patil, Maharashtra State Commission for Women Chairperson Rupali Chakankar, MLA Bhimrao Tapkir, MLA Sunil Tingre, MLA Sunil Kamble, MLA Mahesh Landge, MLA Rahul Kul, MLA Siddharth Shirole, MLA Chetan Tupe, among others, were present at the event.

During the meeting, NCP (AP) leader Deepak Mankar expressed the collective goal of these parties, emphasising the acceleration of the state's development. He also took a swipe at the Congress party, highlighting their "challenging situation" and "lack of candidates" for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. Mankar urged the gathering to unite in electing the Mahayuti candidate from Pune with the highest number of votes in the state.

Former Pune Mayor and BJP's Pune Lok Sabha seat in charge, Murlidhar Mohol, praised the collaborative efforts of the Modi-led government at the Centre and the Mahayuti in the state, emphasising their commitment to addressing people's issues and promoting development. Mohol expressed confidence in securing victories across all fronts, including Lok Sabha seats, Vidhan Sabha seats, Municipalities (Pune Municipal Corporation and Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation), and Zilla Parishad in the upcoming elections in Pune district.

Rajya Sabha MP Prakash Javadekar projected optimism for PM Modi's government to secure a third consecutive term, confidently predicting victories in all 48 seats in Maharashtra for Mahayuti. He specifically mentioned Baramati, the current constituency of NCP supremo Sharad Pawar's daughter Supriya Sule, expressing the alliance's determination to win even in traditionally challenging territories.