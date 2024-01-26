 Heartwarming! Pune Damini Marshal Feeds Crying Child Found Near Kothrud Depot
e-Paper Get App
HomePuneHeartwarming! Pune Damini Marshal Feeds Crying Child Found Near Kothrud Depot

Heartwarming! Pune Damini Marshal Feeds Crying Child Found Near Kothrud Depot

The police later identified the child through circulated pictures and found a missing complaint lodged at the Bundgarden Police Station

Aakash SinghUpdated: Friday, January 26, 2024, 11:33 AM IST
article-image
Heartwarming! Pune Damini Marshal Feeds Crying Child Found Near Kothrud Depot | X/@PuneCityPolice

In a heartwarming gesture, a Damini Marshal in Shastri Nagar discovered a few-month-old child crying near Kothrud Depot. Responding promptly, the marshal, who happened to be a new mother herself, wrapped the baby in warm clothes, provided nourishing milk, and gently patted the child to sleep before taking him to a nearby police station.

The Pune City Police shared details of the incident on X (formerly Twitter), commending the compassionate gesture of the Damini Marshal. The marshal's maternal instincts kicked in, showcasing the dedication of these volunteers. The police later identified the child through circulated pictures and found a missing complaint lodged at the Bundgarden Police Station.

On social media, users praised the Damini Marshal for her heartwarming response. Comments flooded in, expressing admiration for the marshal's compassion. "Absolutely fantastic work by Damini Marshal. Khup chaan," wrote one user. Another said, "Great job. Kudos. Salute to your devotion and dedication."

Check out the reactions below:

Read Also
10 Photos Of Empress Garden's Flower Exhibition In Pune: Ticket Information And Timings Inside
article-image
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Heartwarming! Pune Damini Marshal Feeds Crying Child Found Near Kothrud Depot

Heartwarming! Pune Damini Marshal Feeds Crying Child Found Near Kothrud Depot

Pune Metro Marks Green Milestone With Inauguration Of Solar Power Plant At Range Hill Depot

Pune Metro Marks Green Milestone With Inauguration Of Solar Power Plant At Range Hill Depot

10 Photos Of Empress Garden's Flower Exhibition In Pune: Ticket Information And Timings Inside

10 Photos Of Empress Garden's Flower Exhibition In Pune: Ticket Information And Timings Inside

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Man, 45, Dies By Suicide In Bajajnagar

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Man, 45, Dies By Suicide In Bajajnagar

Dr Vijay Fulari Assumes Role Of Vice-Chancellor At Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University...

Dr Vijay Fulari Assumes Role Of Vice-Chancellor At Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University...