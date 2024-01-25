10 Photos Of Empress Garden's Flower Exhibition In Pune: Ticket Information And Timings Inside

By: Anand Chaini | January 25, 2024

'Buds n Blooms-2024' flower exhibition at Empress Botanical Garden in Pune is now open for all

Deputy Commissioner of Police, Zone 4, Vijay Kumar Magar, inaugurated the event

The exhibition, scheduled from January 25 to January 28, 2024, is open to all citizens

Visitors can enjoy the exhibition daily from 9 am to 7 pm

Managed by the Agri Horticultural Society of Western India, Empress Garden hosts various social activities promoting a love for nature and the environment

Visitors can enjoy the exhibition daily witnessing attractive floral arrangements and exploring stalls featuring nurseries

It has a delightful array of plants, flowers, vegetables, and bonsai trees

Empress Garden, adorned during the flower show, attracts visitors not only from Pune but also from nearby areas

The main draws of this year's exhibition include Japanese-style floral arrangements

