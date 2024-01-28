Pune News: Sambar Deer Attacked By Stray Dogs In Maval, Rescued; See Photos |

Efforts by villagers and wildlife rescuers in Pune's Maval taluka led to the successful rescue of a sambar deer on Saturday. In Nesave village, the deer fell victim to an attack by stray dogs. Upon receiving the distress call, rescuers Nilesh Garade, Chandrakant Bombale, and Jigar Solanki swiftly responded. They discovered the female deer lying amidst bushes, thankfully with no severe injuries.

Prompt action was taken to transport the deer safely to the RESQ Charitable Trust in Pune, under the supervision of Range Forest Officer Sushil Mantavar. The collaboration between rescuers and local villagers was crucial in ensuring the successful outcome of the rescue operation.

Vishal Shirsat, Anil Shirsat, Ramdas Shirsat, Bharat Shirsat, Datta Shirsat, Gulab Shirsat, Suraj Shirsat, and Sagar Shirsat were among the villagers who actively participated and provided invaluable assistance throughout the rescue mission.

