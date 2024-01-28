Pune: Lt Gen Ajai Kumar Singh Unveils Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's Statue In Camp; See Photos | X/@PRODefPune

Lt Gen Ajai Kumar Singh, Army Commander of the Southern Command, unveiled the statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj in Pune's Camp area on Saturday. Also present during the ceremony was Lt Gen PSS Pannu, former Colonel of the Regiment of the Maratha Light Infantry.

The statue was presented by Colonel Sambhaji Patil, founder member, president, and trustee of Vijay Diwas Samaroh Samiti, Karad. It commemorates the 25-year-long association between Vijay Diwas Samaroh Samiti, Karad and the Southern Command headquarters in successfully organising and celebrating Vijay Diwas in Karad.

Lt Gen Ajai Kumar Singh, PVSM, AVSM, YSM, SM, VSM, Army Commander, #SouthernCommand unveiled the statue of Chatrapati Shivaji Maharaj at #Pune Camp today. Lt Gen PSS Pannu, former Colonel of the Regiment of Maratha Light Infantry was also present during the auspicious ceremony. pic.twitter.com/K3nztd0ScY — PRO Defence Pune (@PRODefPune) January 27, 2024

The statue stands as a token of love and gratitude from the people of Karad to the Southern Command headquarters. The pedestal of the statue inaugurated mentions the details of the legendary warrior.

"A great king, legendary warrior, and strong nationalist, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj was an embodiment of innate leadership in our rich history. In the tumultuous middle ages of India, he forged the independent Maratha empire extending up to Attock in Pakistan, resonating with the spirit of Swarajya or independence. His military acumen shone through innovative guerrilla warfare strategies," it read. "Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's legacy of valour, leadership, courage, patriotism, nationalism, and spirituality continues to be an enduring wellspring of inspiration for today's youth and military leaders," it added.

During his address at the ceremony, Lt Gen. AK Singh recalled the illustrious tales of the valiant warrior, which not only left an indelible mark on the minds of the gallant Maratha warriors with his effective administration but also revolutionised warfare by pioneering the concept of establishing a strategic network to challenge and overcome larger and more established adversaries. He also mentioned that Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's military success not only showcases his exceptional strategic brilliance but also serves as a timeless source of inspiration for generations to come.