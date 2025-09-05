Relief For Pune’s Green Cover: CEC Orders Immediate Stop To Tree Felling Along City’s Rivers | Sourced

In a major relief for the city’s green cover, the Central Empowered Committee (CEC) of the Supreme Court has stepped in to stop tree cutting along the banks of Pune’s rivers. The committee has directed the Maharashtra government to immediately halt any felling of trees in riparian areas until a proper ecological survey is carried out.

The move comes after repeated appeals by city-based organisations such as Jeevitnadi, Pune River Revival, Devrai Foundation, Nisargsevak and concerned citizens. They had urged that the dense canopies along the Mula, Mutha, Mula-Mutha, Pavana and Indrayani rivers be recognised as “Deemed Forests,” stressing that these stretches are home to rich biodiversity and are vital for the city’s ecology.

'Trees are being cut illegally'

“For decades, our riverbanks have never been surveyed. Trees are being cut illegally, and nobody is taking action. These are not just trees; they are ecosystems that must be notified as community reserves. The Supreme Court’s decision applies to all rivers across the state, and citizens, too, must participate by engaging with the District Forest Authority and contributing to the public biodiversity register. If the authorities fail, then we citizens must take ownership, map and mark our natural assets, and act. This initiative should serve as a lighthouse for citizens across the state to follow,” said Puskar Kulkarni, a local resident.

The CEC, in its letter dated August 21, 2025, asked the Chief Secretary of Maharashtra to ensure that no trees are felled for projects such as the Riverfront Development Plan, which had proposed cutting 1,009 trees and transplanting over 2,200. A follow-up reply to Jeevitnadi on September 1 again underlined that both PMC and PCMC must not allow any damage to the riverbanks until the survey and demarcation are complete. An expert committee has also been tasked with conducting a ground-level study of the Mula-Mutha river stretches.

'Pune cannot afford to lose these natural buffers'

Meanwhile, citizens have also drawn attention to other green spots under threat. At the Ram-Mula confluence, the sacred grove known as Ram-Mula Devrai has been identified as a biodiversity hotspot, with over 1,000 heritage trees and more than 450 species of flora and fauna. Following a complaint by resident Vandana Chowdhary, forest officials inspected the site and recommended that civic bodies revise their river rejuvenation plans to avoid harm to this grove.

Shailaja Deshpande, a volunteer from Jeevitnadi, said, “The city cannot afford to lose these natural buffers, which protect against floods, recharge groundwater, and provide habitats for wildlife. These are not empty lands waiting for development. We urge immediate recognition of riparian forests as ‘Deemed Forests’ to prevent irreversible damage.”

“With the CEC’s intervention, a stay has been imposed on the proposed tree felling in the riverfront development (RFD) areas along the banks of the Mula, Mutha, and Mula-Mutha rivers. Now all eyes are on the state government and civic bodies to see if Pune’s riverside forests will finally get the protection they deserve,” said Prajakta Mahajan, a volunteer with the Pune River Revival group.