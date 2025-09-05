21 Wards, 84 Corporators: Nashik's Malegaon Set For Upcoming Municipal Elections | malegaononline.in

Malegaon: In the backdrop of the upcoming municipal elections, the State Election Commission announced the rough draft of the ward structure on Thursday (September 4).

Accordingly, there will be a total of 21 wards in the Malegaon Municipal Corporation. This structure will be the same as the elections held in 2017. This will now give momentum to the political developments here.

Citizens will elect 84 corporators from a total of 21 wards, with four corporators from each ward. This ward structure is based on the 2011 census. Reservation of wards will be drawn soon through a lottery. Citizens can file objections till September 15.

Political prestige will be at stake…

There are two assembly constituencies in Muslim-majority Malegaon city. The responsibility of Malegaon Central is being handled by AIMIM MLA Maulana Mufti, while the responsibility of Malegaon Outer is with Shinde Sena minister Dada Bhuse.

Apart from these two parties, Congress, Samajwadi Party, Janata Dal, Shiv Sena (Shinde and UBT groups), and the Local Development Alliance are also likely to enter the fray in the municipal elections. The prestige of many big leaders, including both MLAs, will be at stake to prove their majority in the municipal corporation.